High-stakes tests are common in England’s schools – and they’re linked to a fear of failure

By Carolyn Jackson, Professor of Gender and Education, Lancaster University
Mieke Van Houtte, Professor of Sociology, Ghent University
The UK government has committed to reducing the amount of time pupils spend in GCSE exams in England by up to three hours on average. This comes after recommendations to cut exam time were made in an independent review of the national curriculum and school assessment.

Professor Becky Francis, who led the review, has said: “Exams are currently…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
