Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why British Museum has ended 15-year Japan Tobacco deal – and what it means for future partnerships

By Allen Gallagher, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Health, University of Bath
Duncan Thomas, Policy and Knowledge Exchange Lead, Department for Health, University of Bath
Sophie Braznell, Research Associate, Department for Health, University of Bath
Many other UK cultural institutions have already ceased entering into agreements with such companies, given the immense damage tobacco products do to public health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The future of work — according to Generation Z — is purposeful, digital and flexible
~ Oh. What. Fun. is a light, frivolous Christmas comedy – about motherhood and female rage
~ Empathy and reasoning aren’t rivals – new research shows they work together to drive people to help more
~ Wake Up Dead Man: an enjoyable slice of murderous Christmassy fun
~ High-stakes tests are common in England’s schools – and they’re linked to a fear of failure
~ It’s not you – some typefaces feel different
~ Jury trials: what the UK government’s plan to limit them would mean for victims, defendants and courts
~ Why everyday stress can make MS symptoms worse
~ People with dyspraxia are at high risk of falling – and it’s too often overlooked
~ Why the £18 million for playgrounds in the budget is so important – and how it should be spent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter