Why British Museum has ended 15-year Japan Tobacco deal – and what it means for future partnerships
By Allen Gallagher, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Health, University of Bath
Duncan Thomas, Policy and Knowledge Exchange Lead, Department for Health, University of Bath
Sophie Braznell, Research Associate, Department for Health, University of Bath
Many other UK cultural institutions have already ceased entering into agreements with such companies, given the immense damage tobacco products do to public health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 2nd 2025