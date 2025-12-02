Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thirty years after the Balkans peace deal, a different US leadership is fumbling the war in Ukraine

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Argyro Kartsonaki, Senior Researcher, Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy, University of Hamburg
Thirty years ago, on December 14 1995, the presidents of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia signed the Dayton agreement. The treaty ended three years of bloodshed in what was, at the time, the largest war in Europe since 1945.

This distinction is now held by the Russian war against Ukraine. The conflict which began in February 2022 has already lasted longer than the one in Bosnia-Herzegovina and has reportedly led to the death and displacement…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
