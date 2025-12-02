Thirty years after the Balkans peace deal, a different US leadership is fumbling the war in Ukraine
By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Argyro Kartsonaki, Senior Researcher, Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy, University of Hamburg
Thirty years ago, on December 14 1995, the presidents of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia signed the Dayton agreement. The treaty ended three years of bloodshed in what was, at the time, the largest war in Europe since 1945.
This distinction is now held by the Russian war against Ukraine. The conflict which began in February 2022 has already lasted longer than the one in Bosnia-Herzegovina and has reportedly led to the death and displacement…
© The Conversation
