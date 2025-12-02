Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza’s once-growing economy is nearing total collapse

By Dalia Alazzeh, Lecturer in Accounting and Finance, University of the West of Scotland
Shahzad Uddin, Director, Centre for Accountability and Global Development, University of Essex
Gaza is going through one of the most severe economic collapses the world has seen in modern times. According to a UN report published in late November, the average income per person there is now just US$161 (£122) a year. Before 2007, when Israel imposed a blockade of Gaza after Hamas won elections and took control of the enclave, it was close to US$2,000.

This income drop has happened slowly over many years. But since the war between Israel and HamasThe Conversation


