With a sneaky tweak, the government has made welfare recipients guilty until proven innocent
By Zoe Staines, Senior Lecturer in Law and Social Policy, The University of Queensland
Francis Markham, ARC DECRA Fellow, Australian National University
Hannah McGlade, Associate Professor in Law, Curtin University
Thalia Anthony, Professor of Law, University of Technology Sydney
The government’s laws cancelling social security payments for some accused of crimes turn a safety net into a weapon for punishing people.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 2nd 2025