Ranked choice voting outperforms the winner-take-all system used to elect nearly every US politician
By Ismar Volić, Professor of Mathematics, Director of Institute for Mathematics and Democracy, Wellesley College
Andy Schultz, Professor of Mathematics, Wellesley College
David McCune, Professor of Mathematics, William Jewel College
Ranked choice voting largely avoids the pitfalls of plurality voting, giving voters the power to express their true candidate preferences rather than being strategic.
- Tuesday, December 2nd 2025