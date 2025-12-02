Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High-speed rail moves millions throughout the world every day – but in the US, high cost and low use make its future bumpy

By Stephen Mattingly, Professor of Civil Engineering, University of Texas at Arlington
High-speed rail systems are found all over the globe. Japan’s bullet train began operating in 1964. China will have 31,000 miles (50,000 kilometers) of high-speed track by the end of 2025. The fastest train in Europe goes almost 200 mph (320 kph). Yet high-speed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Google is relying on its own chips for its AI system Gemini. Here’s why that’s a seismic change for the industry
~ Before trips to Mars, we need better protection from cosmic rays
~ The Beatles’ movie Help! featured crude racial stereotypes – but it shouldn’t be hidden away
~ DNA from soil could soon reveal who lived in ice age caves
~ We are hardwired to sing − and it’s good for us, too
~ Why protecting Colorado children from dying of domestic violence is such a hard problem
~ Ranked choice voting outperforms the winner-take-all system used to elect nearly every US politician
~ Sugar starts corroding your teeth within seconds – here’s how to protect your pearly whites from decay
~ Google plans to power a new data center with fossil fuels, yet release almost no emissions – here’s how its carbon capture tech works
~ Why do family companies even exist? They know how to ‘win without fighting’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS