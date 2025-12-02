Why do family companies even exist? They know how to ‘win without fighting’
By Vitaliy Skorodziyevskiy, Assistant Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship, University of Louisville
Hanqing "Chevy" Fang, Associate Professor of Business and Information Technology, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Jim Chrisman, Professor of Management, Mississippi State University
My team analyzed decades of research on family businesses to find out their secret sauce. Three key differences help them keep an edge over competitors.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 2nd 2025