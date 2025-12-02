Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do family companies even exist? They know how to ‘win without fighting’

By Vitaliy Skorodziyevskiy, Assistant Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship, University of Louisville
Hanqing "Chevy" Fang, Associate Professor of Business and Information Technology, Missouri University of Science and Technology
Jim Chrisman, Professor of Management, Mississippi State University
My team analyzed decades of research on family businesses to find out their secret sauce. Three key differences help them keep an edge over competitors.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Google is relying on its own chips for its AI system Gemini. Here’s why that’s a seismic change for the industry
~ Before trips to Mars, we need better protection from cosmic rays
~ The Beatles’ movie Help! featured crude racial stereotypes – but it shouldn’t be hidden away
~ DNA from soil could soon reveal who lived in ice age caves
~ We are hardwired to sing − and it’s good for us, too
~ Why protecting Colorado children from dying of domestic violence is such a hard problem
~ Ranked choice voting outperforms the winner-take-all system used to elect nearly every US politician
~ High-speed rail moves millions throughout the world every day – but in the US, high cost and low use make its future bumpy
~ Sugar starts corroding your teeth within seconds – here’s how to protect your pearly whites from decay
~ Google plans to power a new data center with fossil fuels, yet release almost no emissions – here’s how its carbon capture tech works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter