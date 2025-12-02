Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fossil hunters find tracks of animals from about 3 million years ago – a first in South Africa

By Charles Helm, Research Associate, African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience, Nelson Mandela University
South Africa is well known for its fossil heritage, a record of plants and animals that tells us what the world was like long ago.

Over the past 15 years, our research group at the African Centre for Coastal Palaeoscience at Nelson Mandela University has studied some of these ancient species by examining the tracks and traces they left during the Pleistocene…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
