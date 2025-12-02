Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

African land policy reforms have been good for women and communities – but review of 18 countries shows major gaps

By Marc Wegerif, Senior Lecturer, Development Studies, University of Pretoria
Land tenure is the relationship, defined in law and customs, that people as individuals or groups have with land. It involves a bundle of rights to land, such as the right to use, sell, or bequeath land. Secure tenure is crucial for people to have secure homes, for food production, and for the economy. For many it is also central to their identity and culture.

While there is broad agreement on the importance of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
