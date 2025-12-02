Tolerance.ca
US: Immigration Policy Undermines Public Safety

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Federal agents detain a woman exiting an immigration court hearing in New York City, on August 1, 2025. © 2025 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images (Washington, DC) – The Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics undercutting protection for undocumented crime survivors weakens law enforcement’s ability to investigate and prosecute crimes, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.  The 50-page report, “‘We Need U’: How the U Visa Builds Trust, Counters Fear, and Promotes Community Safety,” finds that the administration’s deportation policies…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
