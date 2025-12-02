Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU Right-Wing Lawmakers Target Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Union flags wave in the wind as pedestrians walk by EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File Nongovernmental groups have sounded the alarm as the European Parliament’s new “Scrutiny Working Group” on funding for nongovernmental groups held its first meeting on November 26. The inquiry is painted as an effort to boost transparency of the use of EU grants by civil society. But its superfluous mandate, narrow focus on nonprofit organizations, and biased composition make it look like a political…


