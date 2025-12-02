Giving men a common antidepressant could help tackle domestic violence: world-first study
By Tony Butler, Professor and Program Head, Justice Health Research Program, UNSW Sydney
Emaediong I. Akpanekpo, PhD Candidate, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Lee Knight, Academic Program Director for the Mental Health Practice Program, UNSW Sydney
Peter William Schofield, Conjoint Professor School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
Rhys Mantell, PhD Candidate, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
In April 2024, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared domestic and family violence a “national crisis” calling for proactive responses that “focus on the perpetrators and focus on prevention”.
The issue hasn’t really improved since then.
But a world-first trial from the University of New South Wales and University of Newcastle, which tested whether medicine can reduce violence and…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 2nd 2025