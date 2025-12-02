Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Giving men a common antidepressant could help tackle domestic violence: world-first study

By Tony Butler, Professor and Program Head, Justice Health Research Program, UNSW Sydney
Emaediong I. Akpanekpo, PhD Candidate, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Lee Knight, Academic Program Director for the Mental Health Practice Program, UNSW Sydney
Peter William Schofield, Conjoint Professor School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
Rhys Mantell, PhD Candidate, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
In April 2024, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared domestic and family violence a “national crisis” calling for proactive responses that “focus on the perpetrators and focus on prevention”.

The issue hasn’t really improved since then.

But a world-first trial from the University of New South Wales and University of Newcastle, which tested whether medicine can reduce violence and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU Right-Wing Lawmakers Target Civil Society
~ Albanese government shies away from tougher recommendations from ‘jobs for mates’ inquiry
~ Jane Austen shunned literary fame – but transformed the novel from the shadows
~ Taking a drug like Ozempic? What you need to know about risks of suicidal thoughts and contraception failure
~ Thailand: Montagnard Activist Extradited to Vietnam
~ Hong Kong: Deadly Fire Demands Transparency, Accountability
~ NZ is taking aim at feral cats. Are we ready for the ethical and practical implications?
~ Copper theft is hitting building sites, street lights – and now phones. How do we stop it?
~ In 1939, a Royal Commission found burning forests leads to more bushfires. But this cycle of destruction can be stopped
~ What makes a healthy and safe boarding school culture?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter