Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese government shies away from tougher recommendations from ‘jobs for mates’ inquiry

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
An independent inquiry has strongly condemned the politicisation of appointments to government boards despite the government rejecting much of the plan.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ EU Right-Wing Lawmakers Target Civil Society
~ Giving men a common antidepressant could help tackle domestic violence: world-first study
~ Jane Austen shunned literary fame – but transformed the novel from the shadows
~ Taking a drug like Ozempic? What you need to know about risks of suicidal thoughts and contraception failure
~ Thailand: Montagnard Activist Extradited to Vietnam
~ Hong Kong: Deadly Fire Demands Transparency, Accountability
~ NZ is taking aim at feral cats. Are we ready for the ethical and practical implications?
~ Copper theft is hitting building sites, street lights – and now phones. How do we stop it?
~ In 1939, a Royal Commission found burning forests leads to more bushfires. But this cycle of destruction can be stopped
~ What makes a healthy and safe boarding school culture?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter