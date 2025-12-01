Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ is taking aim at feral cats. Are we ready for the ethical and practical implications?

By Courtney Addison, Senior Lecturer, School of Science in Society, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Adding feral cats to the Predator Free 2050 hit-list may be justified – but it also forces us to confront uncomfortable questions about animal welfare.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Copper theft is hitting building sites, street lights – and now phones. How do we stop it?
~ In 1939, a Royal Commission found burning forests leads to more bushfires. But this cycle of destruction can be stopped
~ What makes a healthy and safe boarding school culture?
~ Australia’s national AI plan has just been released. Who exactly will benefit?
~ Euphemisms and false balance: how the media is helping to normalise far-right views
~ Women in Argentina Face Rising Violence
~ Thailand: Montagnard Activist Extradited to Vietnam
~ Hong Kong: Deadly Fire Demands Transparency, Accountability
~ Temperatures in a patch of Antarctic moss can vary as much as an entire mountain range
~ Why economic insecurity – not immigration – should be Labour’s top electoral priority
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter