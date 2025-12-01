In 1939, a Royal Commission found burning forests leads to more bushfires. But this cycle of destruction can be stopped
By Philip Zylstra, Research Associate, University of New South Wales, and Adjunct Associate Professor, Curtin University
David Lindenmayer, Distinguished Professor of Ecology, Fenner School of Environment and Society, Australian National University
After devastating fires in 1939, authorities began burning forests to reduce fuel load. But we now know this creates conditions for even worse fires.
