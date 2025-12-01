Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What makes a healthy and safe boarding school culture?

By Paul Kidson, Associate Professor in Educational Leadership, Australian Catholic University
Last week, police confirmed four students at Victorian boarding school Ballarat Grammar had been cautioned over a series of “strappings” of younger students. This followed other allegations of hazings and abuse at the school, which emerged earlier this year. Some of these dated back decades.

Last month, the Victorian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ is taking aim at feral cats. Are we ready for the ethical and practical implications?
~ Copper theft is hitting building sites, street lights – and now phones. How do we stop it?
~ In 1939, a Royal Commission found burning forests leads to more bushfires. But this cycle of destruction can be stopped
~ Australia’s national AI plan has just been released. Who exactly will benefit?
~ Euphemisms and false balance: how the media is helping to normalise far-right views
~ Women in Argentina Face Rising Violence
~ Thailand: Montagnard Activist Extradited to Vietnam
~ Hong Kong: Deadly Fire Demands Transparency, Accountability
~ Temperatures in a patch of Antarctic moss can vary as much as an entire mountain range
~ Why economic insecurity – not immigration – should be Labour’s top electoral priority
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter