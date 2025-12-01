Australia’s national AI plan has just been released. Who exactly will benefit?
By Jake Goldenfein, Senior Lecturer, Law and Technology, The University of Melbourne
Christine Parker, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
Kimberlee Weatherall, Professor of Law, University of Sydney
Today, the Albanese Labor government released the long-awaited National AI Plan, “a whole-of-government framework that ensures technology works for people, not the other way around”.
With this plan, the government promises an inclusive artificial intelligence (AI) economy that protects workers, fills service gaps, and supports local AI development.
In a major reversal, it also confirms Australia won’t implement mandatory…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 1st 2025