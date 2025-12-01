Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s national AI plan has just been released. Who exactly will benefit?

By Jake Goldenfein, Senior Lecturer, Law and Technology, The University of Melbourne
Christine Parker, Professor of Law, The University of Melbourne
Kimberlee Weatherall, Professor of Law, University of Sydney
Today, the Albanese Labor government released the long-awaited National AI Plan, “a whole-of-government framework that ensures technology works for people, not the other way around”.

With this plan, the government promises an inclusive artificial intelligence (AI) economy that protects workers, fills service gaps, and supports local AI development.

In a major reversal, it also confirms Australia won’t implement mandatory…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ is taking aim at feral cats. Are we ready for the ethical and practical implications?
~ Copper theft is hitting building sites, street lights – and now phones. How do we stop it?
~ In 1939, a Royal Commission found burning forests leads to more bushfires. But this cycle of destruction can be stopped
~ What makes a healthy and safe boarding school culture?
~ Euphemisms and false balance: how the media is helping to normalise far-right views
~ Women in Argentina Face Rising Violence
~ Thailand: Montagnard Activist Extradited to Vietnam
~ Hong Kong: Deadly Fire Demands Transparency, Accountability
~ Temperatures in a patch of Antarctic moss can vary as much as an entire mountain range
~ Why economic insecurity – not immigration – should be Labour’s top electoral priority
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter