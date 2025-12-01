Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Euphemisms and false balance: how the media is helping to normalise far-right views

By Imogen Richards, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Deakin University
The mainstream media doesn’t simply cover far-right politics from a critical distance, it also helps to define what counts as politically acceptable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
