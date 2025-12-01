Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women in Argentina Face Rising Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold a sign saying “You’re tired of hearing it? We’re tired of living it” as family members and activists mobilize to demand justice for victims of femicide in La Matanza, Argentina, on September 27, 2025. © 2025 Catriel Gallucci Bordoni/NurPhoto via AP Argentina is experiencing increasing gender-based violence. But newly elected legislators taking office on December 10 have an opportunity to strengthen protections and violence prevention measures.According to the Office of Domestic Violence (OVD) of Argentina’s Supreme Court, reports of domestic violence…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Thailand: Montagnard Activist Extradited to Vietnam
~ Hong Kong: Deadly Fire Demands Transparency, Accountability
~ Temperatures in a patch of Antarctic moss can vary as much as an entire mountain range
~ Why economic insecurity – not immigration – should be Labour’s top electoral priority
~ How unsustainable global supply chains exacerbate food insecurity
~ Immigration panic comes in waves. Data shows who worries most, and when
~ Many super funds are still failing retirees, even as millions prepare to stop work
~ Half of women at nightclubs recently faced sexual comments, groping, or forced kissing – new study
~ Christmas capers, a creepy clown and war-time stories: what we’re watching in December
~ What are small language models and how do they differ from large ones?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter