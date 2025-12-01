Tolerance.ca
Thailand: Montagnard Activist Extradited to Vietnam

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Y Quynh Bdăp. © Private (Bangkok) – Thai authorities forcibly returned to Vietnam the prominent Montagnard human rights activist Y Quynh Bdap, putting him at risk of torture and other serious abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. Thai authorities extradited Bdap, 33, on November 28, 2025, two days after Thailand’s Court of Appeal upheld a criminal court’s 2024 ruling that he could be sent back to Vietnam. Thai immigration police initially arrested Bdap on immigration charges in Bangkok in 2024, after Vietnamese authorities requested his extradition. Bdap had…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
