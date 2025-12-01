Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Deadly Fire Demands Transparency, Accountability

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Flowers offered for the victims near the site of the deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court, a residential complex in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong, December 1, 2025. ©2025 AP Photo/Chan Long Hei (Bangkok) – The Hong Kong government should ensure a transparent investigation and accountability for wrongful acts linked to the residential fire that killed at least 151 people and injured 79, Human Rights Watch said today.On November 26, 2025, a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court, a housing complex under maintenance. The government’s preliminary investigations found…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
