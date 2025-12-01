Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why economic insecurity – not immigration – should be Labour’s top electoral priority

By Justin Robinson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Nuffield Politics Research Centre, University of Oxford
The autumn 2025 budget came at a crucial time for the Labour government. With their popularity at record lows, how Labour continues to manage the economy is key for its prospects at the next election.

The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, framed the budget around cutting the cost of living – with good reason. New research from my colleagues…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
