Half of women at nightclubs recently faced sexual comments, groping, or forced kissing – new study
By Kira Button, PhD Candidate in Psychology, Deakin University
Nicholas Taylor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, National Drug Research Institute, Curtin University
Peter Miller, Professor of Violence Prevention and Addiction Studies, Deakin University
The design, atmosphere and management of nightlife venues can increase or decrease the risk of sexual harm, new research shows.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 1st 2025