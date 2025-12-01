Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Half of women at nightclubs recently faced sexual comments, groping, or forced kissing – new study

By Kira Button, PhD Candidate in Psychology, Deakin University
Nicholas Taylor, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, National Drug Research Institute, Curtin University
Peter Miller, Professor of Violence Prevention and Addiction Studies, Deakin University
The design, atmosphere and management of nightlife venues can increase or decrease the risk of sexual harm, new research shows.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
