Christmas capers, a creepy clown and war-time stories: what we’re watching in December
By Alexa Scarlata, Lecturer, Digital Communication, RMIT University
Alex Munt, Associate Professor, Media Arts & Production, University of Technology Sydney
Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
Elliott Logan, Lecturer in Film, Screen, and Culture, Monash University
Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in English and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Liz Giuffre, Associate Professor in Media, University of Technology Sydney
Alongside some fresh Christmas flicks, there’s another ‘Carol’ featured in this month’s wrap – but this one is miserable, and trying to evade aliens.
- Monday, December 1st 2025