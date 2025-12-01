Tolerance.ca
Winter storms blanket the East, while the U.S. West is wondering: Where’s the snow?

By Adrienne Marshall, Assistant Professor of Geology and Geological Engineering, Colorado School of Mines
Ski season is here, but while the eastern half of the U.S. digs out from winter storms, the western U.S. snow season has been off to a very slow start.

The snowpack was far below normal across most of the West on Dec. 1, 2025. Denver didn’t see its first measurable snowfall until Nov. 29 – more than a month past normal, and its latest…The Conversation


© The Conversation
