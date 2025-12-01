Twenty experts on the book that got them through their 20s – part one
By Mathelinda Nabugodi, Lecturer in Comparative Literature, UCL
Andrew Dix, Senior Lecturer in American Literature and Film, Loughborough University
Ankhi Mukherjee, Professor of English and World Literatures, University of Oxford
Dominic Davies, Reader in English, City St George's, University of London
Harsh Trivedi, Teaching Associate French, School of Languages, Arts and Societies., University of Sheffield
Leighan M Renaud, Lecturer in Caribbean Literatures and Cultures, Department of English, University of Bristol
Sarah Olive, Senior Lecturer in Literature, Aston University
Sarah Trott, Senior Lecturer in American Studies and History, York St John University
Torbjörn Forslid, Professor in literary studies, Lund University
Viktoriia Grivina, PhD Candidate, School of Modern Languages and Social Anthropology, University of St Andrews
Your 20s can be an intense decade. In the words of Taylor Swift, those years are “happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time”. Many of us turn to literature to guide us through the highs and the lows of this formative era. We asked 20 of our academic experts to recommend the book that steered them through those ten years. And we’d love to know your pick – let us know in the comments below.
1. Butterfly Burning by Yvonne Vera (1998)
Growing up, I didn’t have much guidance in discovering Black…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 1st 2025