We built a database of 290,000 English medieval soldiers – here’s what it reveals
By Adrian R Bell, Chair in the History of Finance and Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor Research, Prosperity and Resilience, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Anne Curry, Professor of Medieval History, University of Southampton
Jason Sadler, Professorial Enterprise Fellow, GeoData Institute, Geography and Environmental Science, University of Southampton
When you picture medieval warfare, you might think of epic battles and famous monarchs. But what about the everyday soldiers who actually filled the ranks? Until recently, their stories were scattered across handwritten manuscripts in Latin or French and difficult to decipher. Now, our online database makes it possible for anyone to discover who they were and how they lived, fought and travelled.
To shed light on the foundations of our armed services – one of England’s oldest professions – we launched the Medieval Soldier Database…
© The Conversation
- Monday, December 1st 2025