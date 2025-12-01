Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Activism doesn’t always empower students: in Hong Kong, it has silenced them too

By William Yat Wai Lo, Associate Professor in Intercultural and International Education, Durham University
From climate marches to Gaza encampments, students across the globe are demanding political change. Their activism is often praised as a sign of youth empowerment and civic engagement.

But there is another side to this story. Activism can also exclude, silence, and polarise. It can amplify the voices of some, while pushing others to the margins.

My recently published study with colleague Euan Auld explored…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
