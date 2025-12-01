Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US accused of killing Venezuelan drug boat survivors – Trump’s military agenda is based on impunity

By Andrew Bell, Senior Research Scholar at the Center for International Security and Conflict, Stanford University
Thomas Gift, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre on US Politics, UCL
A bombshell revelation on November 28 that the US secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, ordered a second strike to kill the survivors of a Venezuelan drug boat targeted by US forces has shocked Congress and American citizens alike.

The US president, Donald Trump, citing Hegseth’s affirmations,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
