Iran’s president calls for moving its drought-stricken capital amid a worsening water crisis – how Tehran got into water bankruptcy
By Ali Mirchi, Associate Professor of Water Resources Engineering, Oklahoma State University
Amir AghaKouchak, Professor of Civil & Environmental Engineering and Earth System Science, University of California, Irvine
Kaveh Madani, Director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health, United Nations University
Mojtaba Sadegh, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering, Boise State University; United Nations University
Iran’s sprawling cities and irrigated agriculture, along with tight market controls, have left the country vulnerable to drought. There are steps that would help.
- Monday, December 1st 2025