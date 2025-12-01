Tolerance.ca
Two AI copyright cases, two very different outcomes – here’s why

By Hayleigh Bosher, Reader in Intellectual Property Law, Brunel University of London
Artificial intelligence companies and the creative industries are locked in an ongoing battle, being played out in the courts. The thread that pulls all these lawsuits together is copyright.

There are now over 60 ongoing lawsuits in the US where creators and rightsholders are suing AI companies. Meanwhile, we have recently seen decisions in the first court cases from the UK and Germany – here’s what happened in those.


