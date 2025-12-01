Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s low-cost private schools are the only option for millions: is closing them a good idea?

By Thelma Obiakor, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Cambridge
Nigeria’s basic education landscape consists of public (government) schools and a diverse private sector. Private schools in Nigeria refer to educational institutions that are run by private individuals, religious organisations, foundations or business enterprises. These schools are diverse in terms of size, cost, ownership models and target populations, ranging from low-fee neighbourhood schools to faith-based schools and “premium” schools. The number of private schools isn’t captured in official statistics.

Over the past year, many private schools have been closed across the country.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guinea-Bissau’s military takeover highlights the nation’s sorry history of coups and a deepening crisis across the region
~ Iran’s president calls for moving its drought-stricken capital amid a worsening water crisis – how Tehran got into water bankruptcy
~ When the world’s largest battery power plant caught fire, toxic metals rained down – wetlands captured the fallout
~ Speaker Johnson’s choice to lead by following the president goes against 200 years of House speakers building up the office’s power
~ New York’s wealthy warn of a tax exodus after Mamdani’s win – but the data says otherwise
~ Why do people get headaches and migraines? A child neurologist explains the science of head pain and how to treat it
~ Texas cities have some of the highest preterm birth rates in the US, highlighting maternal health crisis nationwide
~ Stalin’s postwar terror targeted Soviet Jews – in the name of ‘anti-cosmopolitanism’
~ Rural high school students are more likely than city kids to get their diplomas, but they remain less likely to go to college
~ Britain’s ponds are disappearing – here’s why restoring them is vital for wildlife and climate resilience
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter