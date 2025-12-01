Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Government must investigate and allow freedom of expression following deadly fire

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrest of a Hong Kong student who launched a petition demanding government accountability following a deadly fire in the city’s Tai Po district, Luk Chi-man, the Executive Director of Amnesty International Hong Kong Overseas, said: “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of residents, workers, and firefighters who tragically lost their […] The post Hong Kong: Government must investigate and allow freedom of expression following deadly fire appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
