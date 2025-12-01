Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Landmines: Action Needed to Reinforce Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Campaign to Ban Landmines holds a demonstration during the Mine Ban Treaty’s Fifth Review Conference in Siem Reap, Cambodia on November 26, 2024 to protest a United States decision to transfer antipersonnel landmines. © 2024, International Campaign to Ban Landmines. (Geneva, December 1, 2025) – The global ban on antipersonnel landmines saves civilian lives but faces serious threats from countries leaving the treaty and new landmine use, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing the “Landmine Monitor 2025” report. Member countries should take…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
