Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An Opportunity to Address Mining Abuses Globally

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A breach at a dam at a Sino-Metals Leach Zambia mine near Kitwe, Zambia, from video taken on February 19, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Richard Kille, file When 29-year-old Norbert Amoya went to fetch water from a river in northern Zambia earlier this year, he found large numbers of dead fish and the water had a strange smell. The cause was a major mining disaster. On February 18, a dam at a Chinese copper mine had burst and released toxic waste into a tributary of Zambia’s largest river, threatening the ecosystem, the livelihood of millions, and putting communities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Landmines: Action Needed to Reinforce Ban
~ Samoa prime minister bans newspaper from attending press briefings
~ Marles confirms Australia is monitoring Chinese ships, announces defence delivery shakeup
~ International Criminal Court: Justice at Risk
~ Best books of 2025: our experts share their picks
~ View from The Hill: Albanese’s wedding guestlist a mudmap to his inner power sanctum
~ What charges does Benjamin Netanyahu face, and what’s at stake if he is granted a pardon?
~ Global: Assembly of States Parties must oppose, not appease, US sanctions on the ICC
~ How to stay healthy on HIV treatment, and what side effects to look out for – Malawi research
~ ‘It’s wanting to know that makes us matter’: how Tom Stoppard made us all philosophers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter