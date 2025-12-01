Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Marles confirms Australia is monitoring Chinese ships, announces defence delivery shakeup

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Defence Minister Richard Marles has confirmed Australia is monitoring a flotilla of Chinese Navy ships currently in the Philippine Sea but with its destination unknown.

Marles volunteered the information while announcing a shakeup that will establish a new Defence Delivery Agency designed to improve military acquisition and sustainment operations.

The agency will be headed by a national armaments director, who will advise the government on strategies for acquisitions and the delivery of projects after they have been approved. The government says it is the biggest reform…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
