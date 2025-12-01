Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

International Criminal Court: Justice at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Seventeenth session of the International Criminal Court's Assembly of States Parties in The Hague, Netherlands, December 2018. © 2018 Syd Boyd/Coalition for the International Criminal Court The International Criminal Court (ICC) is under assault by the United States and Russia, among others, which are determined to undermine its mandate as the court of last resort.ICC member countries need to stay firm in their defense of the court so that impartial justice remains a critical part of the rules-based international order.ICC member countries should use their…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
