View from The Hill: Albanese’s wedding guestlist a mudmap to his inner power sanctum

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Those wanting to chart who’s in the prime minister’s inner sanctum need go no further than the political guests invited to his Saturday wedding.

The list of about 60 attendees for The Lodge nuptials of Albanese and Jodie Haydon included a modest but notable batch of political heavyweights (and their spouses), who form overlapping circles of the prime minister’s inner cabinet, political intimates and praetorian guard.

Perhaps not since the March 2013 marriage of Jim Chalmers, who had just moved from the office of then-treasurer Wayne Swan, and Laura Anderson, adviser to then-prime…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
