Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Passing on a family business isn’t easy. Here’s why – and what factors predict success

By Francesco Chirico, Professor of Strategy and Family Business, Macquarie University
Earlier this year, the world watched with interest as the Murdoch family’s real-life Succession drama came to a close.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s children – eyeing an empire estimated to be worth more than US$20 billion (A$30 billion) and control of the Fox Corporation and News Corporation – had disputed a change to their trust that would put…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Assembly of States Parties must oppose, not appease, US sanctions on the ICC
~ ‘It’s wanting to know that makes us matter’: how Tom Stoppard made us all philosophers
~ A global tax crackdown is coming for crypto – including NZ trades worth billions
~ Hypocrisy and folly: why Australia’s subservience to Trump’s America is past its use-by date
~ Are UN climate summits a waste of time? No, but they are in dire need of reform
~ Death and devastation: why a rare equatorial cyclone and other storms have hit southern Asia so hard
~ 56 million years ago, the Earth suddenly heated up – and many plants stopped working properly
~ ‘Every step a struggle:’ Nigerian woman with disabilities leads push for dignity and inclusion
~ Is Australia in a youth crime crisis? Here’s what the numbers say
~ ‘Make the platforms safer’: what young people really think about the social media ban
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter