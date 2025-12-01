Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A global tax crackdown is coming for crypto – including NZ trades worth billions

By Olena Onishchenko, Senior Lecturer in Finance, University of Otago
New Zealanders trade cryptocurrency worth billions every year, largely invisible to the tax system. That will change with the start of the next financial year.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: Assembly of States Parties must oppose, not appease, US sanctions on the ICC
~ ‘It’s wanting to know that makes us matter’: how Tom Stoppard made us all philosophers
~ Passing on a family business isn’t easy. Here’s why – and what factors predict success
~ Hypocrisy and folly: why Australia’s subservience to Trump’s America is past its use-by date
~ Are UN climate summits a waste of time? No, but they are in dire need of reform
~ Death and devastation: why a rare equatorial cyclone and other storms have hit southern Asia so hard
~ 56 million years ago, the Earth suddenly heated up – and many plants stopped working properly
~ ‘Every step a struggle:’ Nigerian woman with disabilities leads push for dignity and inclusion
~ Is Australia in a youth crime crisis? Here’s what the numbers say
~ ‘Make the platforms safer’: what young people really think about the social media ban
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter