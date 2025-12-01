Tolerance.ca
Hypocrisy and folly: why Australia’s subservience to Trump’s America is past its use-by date

By Mark Beeson, Adjunct professor, Australia-China Relations Institute, University of Technology Sydney
Clinton Fernandes has established himself as one of the most original and insightful analysts of Australian security policy. An early career with the Australian Army Intelligence Corps no doubt gave him an inside view of the ideas that influence security policy in this country.

I’m not surprised he changed careers. To judge by this outstanding book, there is little regard for intelligence, much less independence of thought, among the people who shape “Australia’s” strategic outlook.

The scare quotes are merited because, as Fernandes observes, “Australia’s policy planners…The Conversation


