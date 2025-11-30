Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Make the platforms safer’: what young people really think about the social media ban

By Kim Osman, Senior Research Associate, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Lynrose Jane Genon, PhD Candidate, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Michael Dezuanni, Professor, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
The responses reveal a much more nuanced picture of the relationship between young Australians and social media than the public debate suggests.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
