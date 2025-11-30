‘Make the platforms safer’: what young people really think about the social media ban
By Kim Osman, Senior Research Associate, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Lynrose Jane Genon, PhD Candidate, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Michael Dezuanni, Professor, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
The responses reveal a much more nuanced picture of the relationship between young Australians and social media than the public debate suggests.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, November 30, 2025