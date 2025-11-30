Tolerance.ca
Why dating your therapist is never OK

By Chelsea Arnold, Clinical Psychologist and Research Fellow (Lead Clinician), Monash University
In the Netflix show Nobody Wants This Morgan begins a relationship with her therapist Dr Andy.

Morgan’s sister Joanne and the rest of Morgan’s family are concerned about the relationship. But the TV show does not appropriately grapple with the severity of Dr Andy’s actions.

Dr Andy is not reported to the regulator, nor does a senior psychologist counsel him such a relationship is inappropriate and unethical.

The show raises an important issue about psychologists dating their clients. And Australian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
