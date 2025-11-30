Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Checkpoints, camps and control: how violence and the law intertwine

By Tess Scholfield-Peters, Casual Academic, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
In her hybrid memoir 58 Facets, lawyer and legal anthropologist Marika Sosnowski traverses time and societies to reveal intricacies of law enacted by states to control, suppress, displace and, in some instances, erase people. For myriad reasons, these people do not possess the legal documentation to survive.

Many of us take the law for granted, or at least, do not have to think much about how it intersects with our daily lives. Similarly, many of us may not think about the pulse of revolution and resistance,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 56 million years ago, the Earth suddenly heated up – and many plants stopped working properly
~ ‘Every step a struggle:’ Nigerian woman with disabilities leads push for dignity and inclusion
~ Is Australia in a youth crime crisis? Here’s what the numbers say
~ ‘Make the platforms safer’: what young people really think about the social media ban
~ Should anti-bullying approaches encourage kids to be ‘upstanders’? The evidence is not clear
~ Why dating your therapist is never OK
~ NZ now has a narrow window to stop the Asian yellow-legged hornet – here’s how everyone can help
~ Your say: week beginning December 1
~ When dreams meet digital recruitment scams: Bangladeshi workers in crisis
~ Thomas King: As we learn another ‘hero’ is non-Indigenous, let’s not ignore a broader cultural problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter