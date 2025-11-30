Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ now has a narrow window to stop the Asian yellow-legged hornet – here’s how everyone can help

By Phil Lester, Professor of Ecology and Entomology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Two-dozen Asian yellow-legged hornet nests and queens have now been found on Auckland’s North Shore. Speed and more resources will be crucial.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 56 million years ago, the Earth suddenly heated up – and many plants stopped working properly
~ ‘Every step a struggle:’ Nigerian woman with disabilities leads push for dignity and inclusion
~ Is Australia in a youth crime crisis? Here’s what the numbers say
~ ‘Make the platforms safer’: what young people really think about the social media ban
~ Should anti-bullying approaches encourage kids to be ‘upstanders’? The evidence is not clear
~ Why dating your therapist is never OK
~ Checkpoints, camps and control: how violence and the law intertwine
~ Your say: week beginning December 1
~ When dreams meet digital recruitment scams: Bangladeshi workers in crisis
~ Thomas King: As we learn another ‘hero’ is non-Indigenous, let’s not ignore a broader cultural problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter