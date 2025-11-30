Tolerance.ca
The AI bubble isn’t new — Karl Marx explained the mechanisms behind it nearly 150 years ago

By Elliot Goodell Ugalde, PhD Candidate, Political Economy, Queen's University, Ontario
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s warning of an AI bubble highlights a deeper economic problem: capitalism is producing more capital than it can profitably invest.The Conversation


