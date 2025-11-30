Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
~ When dreams meet digital recruitment scams: Bangladeshi workers in crisis
~ Thomas King: As we learn another ‘hero’ is non-Indigenous, let’s not ignore a broader cultural problem
~ Dependants? Why Canada should recognize migrant spouses and partners with more accuracy
~ The AI bubble isn’t new — Karl Marx explained the mechanisms behind it nearly 150 years ago
~ The Canadian Museum for Human Rights finally grapples with the Nakba
~ Youth workers are spreading health messages on social media: how to support what they do in South Africa
~ Nigerian Muslim and Christian peace advocates call for calm, unity amid US designation as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’
~ How to stay healthy on HIV treatment, and what side effects to look out for - Malawi research
~ Factory farming in Africa: development banks see it as a good idea, but it’s bad for the climate
~ Seen but not forgotten: How citizen science helps document biodiversity in remote Borneo villages
