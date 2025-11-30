Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian Muslim and Christian peace advocates call for calm, unity amid US designation as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’

By Peace News
“For decades, Nigerians have lived side by side in peace. Our unity is our strength, allowing foreign interests to divide us would be the greatest tragedy of all.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Youth workers are spreading health messages on social media: how to support what they do in South Africa
~ How to stay healthy on HIV treatment, and what side effects to look out for - Malawi research
~ Factory farming in Africa: development banks see it as a good idea, but it’s bad for the climate
~ Seen but not forgotten: How citizen science helps document biodiversity in remote Borneo villages
~ Water pollution in DRC attributed to Chinese mining company
~ How the first Bible to include a map helped spread the idea of countries with borders
~ Jamaican bobsledders bring unexpected joy to an island beset with post-hurricane stress
~ Mineral vs chemical sunscreens? Science shows the difference is smaller than you think
~ World News in Brief: Children hit by HIV funding gaps, risks to Pakistan’s courts, minority exclusion
~ UN warns Myanmar’s planned elections will deepen repression and instability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter