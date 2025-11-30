Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to stay healthy on HIV treatment, and what side effects to look out for - Malawi research

By Melani Ratih Mahanani, Postdoctoral scientist, University of Heidelberg
By integrating HIV care with non-communicable disease prevention and care, healthcare systems can help people living with HIV remain healthy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Youth workers are spreading health messages on social media: how to support what they do in South Africa
~ Nigerian Muslim and Christian peace advocates call for calm, unity amid US designation as a ‘Country of Particular Concern’
~ Factory farming in Africa: development banks see it as a good idea, but it’s bad for the climate
~ Seen but not forgotten: How citizen science helps document biodiversity in remote Borneo villages
~ Water pollution in DRC attributed to Chinese mining company
~ How the first Bible to include a map helped spread the idea of countries with borders
~ Jamaican bobsledders bring unexpected joy to an island beset with post-hurricane stress
~ Mineral vs chemical sunscreens? Science shows the difference is smaller than you think
~ World News in Brief: Children hit by HIV funding gaps, risks to Pakistan’s courts, minority exclusion
~ UN warns Myanmar’s planned elections will deepen repression and instability
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter